Drivers Urged to Avoid Portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway UNL football and volleyball traffic will be affected
October 28, 2022 3:26PM CDT
Lincoln, NE (October 28, 2022) North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
Digital signs will alert traffic. Recommended detours include North 27th Street, I-180 and North First Street. Recommended routes for football and volleyball traffic include:
Football traffic priority routes
- I-80/Highway 77 (from west) – Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown
- Highway 77 (from south) – Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown
- I-80/Cornhusker Hwy. (from east) – Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Hwy. and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway
- I-80/I-180 – Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.
Volleyball traffic priority routes
- Use State Fair Park Drive/Salt Creek Roadway
- Northbound Antelope Valley Parkway to Military Road to Bob Devaney Sports Center
- North 14th Street/Antelope Valley Parkway will have one lane open to traffic. Expect delays using this route.
LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.