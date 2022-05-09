Driver Ticketed Following Early Morning Rollover Crash In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–A rollover crash just after 4 o’clock Sunday morning at 27th and Vine left the driver of an SUV and a passenger with non life-threatening injuries.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the SUV was southbound and making a lane change at the time, when it went around an uninvolved vehicle and during the lane change, it lost control hit a utility pole and fire hydrant before rolling.
Vollmer says damage to the pole and fire hydrant are around $3,500 and the SUV itself was totaled. The driver was cited for careless driving and wearing no seat belt.