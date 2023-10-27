Driver Identified In Thursday’s Fatal Crash East of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators on Friday identified the driver killed in Thursday afternoon’s two vehicle crash at 134th and Adams as 19-year-old Carter Smith, who lived in the northeast part of the county.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says there is nothing from their investigation at this point that shows speed was a factor.

The driver of the eastbound box truck, 45-year-old Tremaine Piggee of Arlington, Texas, was not injured. Houchin says the investigation shows that Smith’s SUV failed to yield at a stop sign heading south and collided with the eastbound truck.