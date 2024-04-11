Driver Cited and Released in April 4 Car/Motorcycle Crash in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 11)–Lincoln Police have released updated information about a car and motorcycle crash from April 4at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway.

Investigators say the driver of a car was cited and released for failure to yield the right of way. The car collided with an eastbound motorcycle, as it was turning from westbound Nebraska Parkway to head south on 33rd.

The motorcyclist’s injuries are no longer considered life-threatening and is able to wake up and respond to commands.