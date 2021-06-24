Drive-By Shooting Reported In Central Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that happened sometime Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning at a duplex near 31st and Orchard.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says officers were called late Wednesday afternoon, after a 29-year-old woman said her SUV was shot at several times, causing about $2,000. Bullet holes were also found in one side of the duplex, occupied by a 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, where it left about $500 damage.
Several casings and bullet fragments were also recovered. No one was hurt and there are no suspects.