Dolly + Zeppelin?

Dolly Parton has big plans for her future rock album.

Those plans include possibly bringing together Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Paige for a cover of “Stairway to Heaven.”

“I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” Parton said in an interview with Pollstar. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.”

If anyone can come close to making this reunion happen, it’s Dolly Parton.

Expect Dolly’s album “Rock Star” out next fall.