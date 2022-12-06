Dolly + Zeppelin?
December 6, 2022 1:13PM CST
NOW that she’s in the RRHOF…..
Dolly Parton has big plans for her future rock album.
Those plans include possibly bringing together Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Paige for a cover of “Stairway to Heaven.”
“I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” Parton said in an interview with Pollstar. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.”
If anyone can come close to making this reunion happen, it’s Dolly Parton.
Expect Dolly’s album “Rock Star” out next fall.