Detached Garage Damaged by Weekend Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–A garage fire late Saturday night in the area of 42nd and Cleveland heavily damaged a garage and left some cosmetic damage to a home.

According to LFR, crews arrived at the scene to find the garage fully involved in flames. LFR said in an update to KFOR News the garage was detached and about $100,000 damage was done. No one was hurt. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical in nature.

No other neighboring homes were affected by the fire.