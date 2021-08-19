Deputies Arrest A Man In Jail For Having Child Pornography
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A man in jail facing theft charges now faces charges related to child pornography, after Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies found evidence on the man’s electronic device.
LSO Captain Tommy Trotter on Thursday said that deputies in the criminal division arrested 41-year-old Specner Lile of Exeter, after a search warrant was used to look over his phone, where they found several images and videos of children, believed to be under 16-year-old, in various sexually explicit acts. Captain Trotter says investigators believe those images were not produced locally.
Lile was arrested for possession of child pornography. He already was in jail for theft and drug possession charges from early August.