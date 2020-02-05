Deadly Rush Hour Crash Wednesday Morning Kills One Person

ROCA–(KFOR Feb. 5)–A deadly crash Wednesday morning south of Lincoln claims one life, while severely hurting another person.
It happened along Highway 77 north of Highway 33 around 7:45am, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. He says a northbound car had lost control, crossed the median and hit a southbound car head-on. The driver of the northbound car was pronounced dead, while the other driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to a Lincoln hospital.
As a result of that crash, another collision happened nearby. No details were available about the second crash.
Sheriff Wagner says slick conditions and the weather at the time were likely to be factors in both collisions.