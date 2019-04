LINCOLN–(KFOR April 4)–One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning in east Lincoln.

Lincoln Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Heather Bodfield.

Capt. Ben Kobza told KFOR News it was just before 1am when they were called about a car that hit a tree at 77th and “A” Streets, just up the road from Seacrest Field.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to leave the road, after crossing the center line and crash into the tree.