Deadly Crash Thursday Along Highway 2 in Palmyra

PALMYRA–(KFOR and 10/11 News Sept 28)–One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon involving two vehicles along Highway 2 on the north side of Palmyra in western Otoe County.

Another person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to a report from KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News. What led to the crash remains under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol is expected to release more information later.