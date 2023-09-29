Deadly Crash Thursday Along Highway 2 in Palmyra
September 29, 2023 8:01AM CDT
PALMYRA–(KFOR and 10/11 News Sept 28)–One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon involving two vehicles along Highway 2 on the north side of Palmyra in western Otoe County.
Another person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to a report from KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News. What led to the crash remains under investigation.
The Nebraska State Patrol is expected to release more information later.