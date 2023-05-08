104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

David / Disturbed and Tinder!

May 8, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
David / Disturbed and Tinder!
courtesy j terry

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has given up on finding love through technology.

Last week, Twitter exploded after discovering Draiman’s Tinder profile – which he confirmed was real.

However, by Monday Draiman appeared to have given up, tweeting “@Tinder was an absolute ****show. Scammers, grifters, fakes and phonies abound. What a colossal ****ing nightmare. Deleted it. Dear lord.”

The 50-year-old singer is recently divorced from his wife of 11 years.