Dave Grohl’s Rendition of ‘Copacabana’ Goes Viral on TikTok

Better late than never, TikTok. Dave Grohl’s version of the Barry Manilow song “Copacabana” has gone viral on TikTok. Now, this isn’t anything new -the clip is from Grohl’s “Hanukkah Sessions” from 2021. Of course, if you don’t want to have to go through TikTok to check it out, you can see all of Grohl’s “Hanukkah Sessions” performances on Foo Fighters’ Youtube channel! What should Dave Grohl do for next year’s Hanukkah sessions? Should Grohl tour doing all of these covers?