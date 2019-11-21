Dates Announced to File for Nebraska 2020 Elections

Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced that current office holders and new candidates, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning December 2, 2019.
For the primary, February 18, 2020 is the last day for current office holders to file for office, and March 2, 2020 is the last day for new candidates to file for office.
Instructions and filing fees are online at www.sos.ne.gov.
