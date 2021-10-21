Data Difficulties Prevent Wednesday COVID Case Count
(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department did not report any new COVID cases on Wednesday due to technical difficulties receiving data.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Asian Community and Cultural Center, 144 N. 44th St., Suite A; 5 to 8 p.m., “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
- Friday, October 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses, booster doses for 65 years and older
Booster doses
The Food and Drug Administration on October 20 approved booster doses of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The next step is for an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide whether to recommend the booster doses and then the CDC will make the final decision. LLCHD is monitoring new developments closely and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
LLCHD currently provides Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
- Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.
- CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
- Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
- Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.
READ MORE: State Chamber Names Manufacturers Of The Year