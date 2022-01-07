DAMMIT JIM!

It was cool while it lasted. I was super stoked to hear all 4 original members of the Bullet Boys were getting the band back together this past year. I had hoped to see the original crew at some point when they played close to us. That will however never happen. Guitarist Mick Sweda and Jimmy D’Anda have once again left the band. It sucks when one of your favorite bands from the 80’s implodes. It happens. People grow apart and see things differently as they grow older and wiser. I don’t know what the full inside story was but am sad to hear of the departure of Mick and Jimmy.
