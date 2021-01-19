Curtis, Nebraska Offering Incentives To Lure Remote Workers From Expensive Cities
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2021) The PEW Research Center estimates 71% of Americans are currently working from home…and 54% of them want to remain remote when the pandemic is over.
Problem is, cities such as San Francisco and Boston are terribly expensive places to live and work from home, so more and more communities are offering incentives for workers to be able to work from home with fewer expenses. Curtis, Nebraska, is one of those communities.
With a population of just over 800 people, Curtis is offering people a free lot for a single-family newly built home. Families with children attending Medicine Valley Public Schools are eligible for a $1,000 cash incentive. Free lots are also available for industrial or commercial buildings.
