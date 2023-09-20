CRIME STOPPERS: Suspects Sought In Stolen Wallet, Misuse of Credit Cards

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–This week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police focuses on a theft of a wallet from a staff member at UNL on September 7, where it was taken from her office.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller says fraudulent charges were being made on her credit cards. Over $8,700 in charges were made at Lincoln area Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and Kohl’s stores. Keller says video from all those locations shows three suspects believed to be responsible.

One of the females had noticeable tattoos on her arms and the suspects were seen driving a newer black Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.