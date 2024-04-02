CREEPY A F

Did you go to the theatre or watch the stream of the movie “M3gan”? I did not. Not really my jam. A lot of people would say they liked the movie as it did pretty well in the theaters.

If you’re a BIG fan of the movie you can now own a replica Megan doll. It’s twice as creepy as the movie model!

I’m not 100% sure why I would want to scare the shit out of myself on a regular basis with this doll. Put me down for a HARD NO.

Have a look at the doll from necaonline.com