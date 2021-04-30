COVID Variant Cases Increase in Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS April 30, 2021) Seven additional COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County – all are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating. Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19.
A total of 57 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 10 cases
- B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 45 cases
- B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases
Lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported: 46
Total number of cases: 30,915
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232
Recoveries: 27,887
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 18 through 24: 7.2 percent
- April 25 through 30: 5.9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 20 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 9 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 163,247
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 114,982
This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):
- Saturday, May 1, CHI St. Elizabeth – first doses; Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- The health department continues to work with local high schools and will offer clinics for students and their families/guardians at Lincoln high schools this week.
