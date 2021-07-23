COVID Vaccination Clinics in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS July 23, 2021) Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week.
You can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, July 22, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
- Friday, July 23, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, July 26, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Wednesday, July 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Thursday, July 29, Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St. – first and second doses
- Friday, July 30, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
