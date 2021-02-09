Covid Dial Moves Down To Yellow
Lincoln, NE (February 9, 2021) Lincoln’s Covid 19 Risk Dial moved down to the Yellow or “Moderate Risk” category today. After ten weeks in the Red and two in the orange, the dial’s movement represented another drop in the risk level described by Health Professionals. “Think of the Yellow like a streetlight: reminding you to be cautious” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she announced the change.
38,703 doses had been administered in Lancaster County as of Tuesday afternoon. Just over 11,000 people had received their second vaccination. “We encourage everyone to receive the vaccine just as soon as it’s available to them” the Mayor said. She added that the health department will receive 25% more vaccine this week. The increased allotment will lead to two more mass vaccination clinics this coming weekend…Friday and Saturday…at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both will be reserved for people 75 and over.