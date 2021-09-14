Covid Cases Slowing, Leveling Off In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (September 14, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez had good news Tuesday in her weekly Covid 19 briefing.
“Our number of Covid 19 cases is slowing, and leveling off” she said at the beginning of the briefing.
The current 7 day rolling average of new cases is 106 per day, according to figures provided by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Individual days have seen as many as 150 cases recently, and six people have died in September.
The metrics that drive the Covid 19 risk dial have led to its remaining in the middle of the orange range for the coming week, indicating a high risk of spread.
“We are getting closer to our goal of 75% vaccination” Lopez said. “We strongly urge everyone eligible to receive the vaccine” she added.