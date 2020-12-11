COVID-19 Restriction Measures In Nebraska Could Be Loosened By Saturday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–If the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska remains level at the end of the day Friday, it’s possible health restrictions could be loosened.
During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts said it could be as early as 12:01am Saturday he may further loosen restrictions, if COVID-19 hospitalizations stay at 20% or lower for a seventh day in a row. That would mean Nebraska could move into the yellow phase, which would make way for elective surgeries to be done at hospitals and indoor capacity could move from 25% to 50%.
Events with more than 500 people would still need to get approval, but the governor said he still encourages people to take precautions and practice social distancing. Nebraska is expecting its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive sometime next week but hasn’t yet confirmed details about the second shipment.