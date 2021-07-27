Council To Consider Extending Alcohol Sales On Sidewalks, Patios Outside All Lincoln Bars
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–A pandemic executive order to allow Lincoln bars to sell alcohol on sidewalks and patios outside their establishment is now being pushed by Lincoln Bars to make it permanent. City Council chair James Michael Bowers would like for that to happen, as well.
Originally, only businesses that have 60% of their revenue come from food sales were allowed to serve alcohol in sidewalk and patio space and Bowers wants to remove that to include all bars. Bowers’ proposal goes before the Council next week, followed by public comment on Aug. 9 and final vote on Aug. 16.
Bowers said Monday hopes to get this all passed before the mayor’s executive order ends Aug. 31.