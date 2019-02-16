Community Blood Bank in Need of Donations

More and more, snowy streets and slow-moving traffic are a common sight in Lincoln. And the Nebraska Community Blood Bank says that is leading to another sight becoming more common: empty donor chairs reports our media partners 1011 Now.

“We’ve had a really tough flu season here in Nebraska and we’ve had a lot of winter weather episodes going on like we do today and that makes it hard for people to come out and donate blood,” said Erica Busta, Marketing and Community Relations Specialist.

Nebraska is ranked number one in the nation for worst flu numbers so far this season. The state has also seen 34 snow events, with several more on the horizon before the end of winter, and NCBB says those two things together leave it operating in crisis mode.

