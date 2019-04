The number of complaints handled by the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights has been going down…84 in 2015, 67 in 2016 and 48 in 2017. Executive Director of the Commission, Mindy Rush-Chipman tells KFOR NEWS discrimination complaints are trending down nationwide. Rush-Chipman says “that’s the political climate we’re in right now.” Employment is the 31 complaint for the commission, followed by housing.

READ MORE: Cooler weather is coming