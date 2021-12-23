City Offers Item by Item Guide To Recycling

Lincoln, NE (December 23, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Waste Management Division today announced the availability of an online service to help residents recycle correctly. The “What Bin Does It Go In?” feature at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov helps residents determine whether waste items should be recycled or landfilled.
“During the holidays we receive a lot of questions on what to do with holiday items such as stringed lights, bows, bubble wrap, old toys, appliances and electronics,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator. “This new tool to provides immediate answers and resources for the public.”
Residents enter items in the search field to learn whether they are reusable or recyclable, how to dispose of the item, and if there is a disposal fee or restriction. DiCostanzo said the “What Bin Does It Go In” service is especially useful for residents who want to avoid sending items to the landfill.
Because large amounts of recyclable materials are generated during the holidays, LTU reminds residents to avoid “wishcycling,” which is assuming non-recyclable items will be recycled simply because they have been diverted from the trash bin. Additionally, nonrecyclable items such as plastic bags damage the machines used to process recyclables, contaminate other recyclables and can endanger workers who must climb into machinery to remove tangled materials.
Reducing, reusing and recycling helps save natural resources, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, preserves animal habitat, and redirects useful materials out of the landfill. LTU offers these reduce, reuse and recycling tips:
- Reuse holiday bows, ribbons, and decorations or donate. They are not recyclable.
- Recycle plain wrapping paper. Wrapping paper with glitter or lamination is not recyclable.
- Break down cardboard boxes and lay flat in recycling containers to save room for more materials.
- Purchase items in bulk to avoid unnecessary packaging.
- Reduce consumption of nonessential or single-use products.
- Consider adding other reusable items into your daily routine such as water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils and bags at the grocery and retail stores.
- Consider purchasing used instead of new. Many used stores or marketplaces have clothing, books, toys and appliances that cost less money and are the same quality.
For more information on City recycling, go to recycle.lincoln.ne.gov. Contact your local refuse hauler for information on curbside recycling
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Waste Management Division today announced the availability of an online service to help residents recycle correctly. The “What Bin Does It Go In?” feature at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov helps residents determine whether waste items should be recycled or landfilled.
“During the holidays we receive a lot of questions on what to do with holiday items such as stringed lights, bows, bubble wrap, old toys, appliances and electronics,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator. “This new tool to provides immediate answers and resources for the public.”
Residents enter items in the search field to learn whether they are reusable or recyclable, how to dispose of the item, and if there is a disposal fee or restriction. DiCostanzo said the “What Bin Does It Go In” service is especially useful for residents who want to avoid sending items to the landfill.
Because large amounts of recyclable materials are generated during the holidays, LTU reminds residents to avoid “wishcycling,” which is assuming non-recyclable items will be recycled simply because they have been diverted from the trash bin. Additionally, nonrecyclable items such as plastic bags damage the machines used to process recyclables, contaminate other recyclables and can endanger workers who must climb into machinery to remove tangled materials.
Reducing, reusing and recycling helps save natural resources, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, preserves animal habitat, and redirects useful materials out of the landfill. LTU offers these reduce, reuse and recycling tips:
- Reuse holiday bows, ribbons, and decorations or donate. They are not recyclable.
- Recycle plain wrapping paper. Wrapping paper with glitter or lamination is not recyclable.
- Break down cardboard boxes and lay flat in recycling containers to save room for more materials.
- Purchase items in bulk to avoid unnecessary packaging.
- Reduce consumption of nonessential or single-use products.
- Consider adding other reusable items into your daily routine such as water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils and bags at the grocery and retail stores.
- Consider purchasing used instead of new. Many used stores or marketplaces have clothing, books, toys and appliances that cost less money and are the same quality.
For more information on City recycling, go to recycle.lincoln.ne.gov. Contact your local refuse hauler for information on curbside recycling
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Waste Management Division today announced the availability of an online service to help residents recycle correctly. The “What Bin Does It Go In?” feature at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov helps residents determine whether waste items should be recycled or landfilled.
“During the holidays we receive a lot of questions on what to do with holiday items such as stringed lights, bows, bubble wrap, old toys, appliances and electronics,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator. “This new tool to provides immediate answers and resources for the public.”
Residents enter items in the search field to learn whether they are reusable or recyclable, how to dispose of the item, and if there is a disposal fee or restriction. DiCostanzo said the “What Bin Does It Go In” service is especially useful for residents who want to avoid sending items to the landfill.
Because large amounts of recyclable materials are generated during the holidays, LTU reminds residents to avoid “wishcycling,” which is assuming non-recyclable items will be recycled simply because they have been diverted from the trash bin. Additionally, nonrecyclable items such as plastic bags damage the machines used to process recyclables, contaminate other recyclables and can endanger workers who must climb into machinery to remove tangled materials.
Reducing, reusing and recycling helps save natural resources, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, preserves animal habitat, and redirects useful materials out of the landfill. LTU offers these reduce, reuse and recycling tips:
- Reuse holiday bows, ribbons, and decorations or donate. They are not recyclable.
- Recycle plain wrapping paper. Wrapping paper with glitter or lamination is not recyclable.
- Break down cardboard boxes and lay flat in recycling containers to save room for more materials.
- Purchase items in bulk to avoid unnecessary packaging.
- Reduce consumption of nonessential or single-use products.
- Consider adding other reusable items into your daily routine such as water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils and bags at the grocery and retail stores.
- Consider purchasing used instead of new. Many used stores or marketplaces have clothing, books, toys and appliances that cost less money and are the same quality.
For more information on City recycling, go to recycle.lincoln.ne.gov. Contact your local refuse hauler for information on curbside recycling.
Sex Trafficker Gets Long Sentence