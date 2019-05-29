City Council Replacement Delayed

(Lincoln, NE. May 29, 2019) The Lincoln City Council is delaying its vote on a new council member by one week, until June 10th. Council chair Jayne Raybould announced the change Wednesday, saying more time is needed to review the larger-than-expected pool of applicants. Another name was added to the list Wednesday, due to an earlier omission, bringing the total to 24. The new Council member to be elected will replace Leirion Gaylor Baird, was won the election for Mayor.

The applicants are:

Tom Beckius

Margaret Buck

Adam Downs

Aaron Farber

Marcy Ganow

Tyler Goodrich

Cathy Maestas Graham

Romeo Guerra

Leonard Hernoud II

Violet Spader Kirk

Megan Mikolajczyk

Genelle Moore

Rick Peo

Steve Reichenbach

Michael E. Reinmiller

Stacie Sinclair

Megan Stock

Sandra Washington

Jeffrey Wienke

Kenneth Winston

Holly Woolsey

Chris Zabel

Aurang Zeb

Isabel Salas

Council members will review the applications and select qualified finalists, who may be interviewed individually. On the newly scheduled date, Monday, June 10, the City Council will vote on the new at-large City Council representative. If none of the nominated finalists receives four yes votes, the vote will be rescheduled for a future date.

READ MORE: Flood danger rising again