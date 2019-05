Lincoln Parks and Recreation is tired of expensive vandalism.

$40,000 worth of security cameras are being stalled around places where expensive structural damage has been occurring – most notable along Capitol Parkway.

Those cameras will be installed in the next few weeks. They will record surroundings at all times.

$10,000 worth of vandalism was done last month alone. That’s $4,000 more than Lincoln Parks and Recreation spent on vandalism all last year.