Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Sutton Has Been Let Go

Two days after the Kansas City Chiefs fell 37-31 in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, it looks as if Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has been fired.
STATEMENT FROM CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID
“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”
Sutton was hired as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 2013.