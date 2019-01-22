Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Sutton Has Been Let Go

Two days after the Kansas City Chiefs fell 37-31 in overtime to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, it looks as if Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton has been fired.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons. I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

Sutton was hired as the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator in 2013.