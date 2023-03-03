Chicken ice cream?

Jack Russell Terrier dog licking ice-cream

Why do I always post articles about food? Maybe it’s because I’m hungry when I write these blogs. Ok, here we go. Baskin Robbins has a new flavor. The chain has unveiled a new flavor of the month for March playing on a Southern soul food staple. It’s called Chick’n and Waffles Ice Cream and it’s based on the classic dish of fried chicken, waffles, and maple syrup.

Apparently there is no actual chicken pieces in the ice cream. That would actually be strange, but yet interesting. The limited edition flavor is only available this month.