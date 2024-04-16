Chevelle announces summer US tour

Chevelle has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing kicks off July 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, and wraps up August 10 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GetMoreChevelle.com.

You can also catch Chevelle at festivals including Inkcarceration and Louder than Life.

Meanwhile, Chevelle has been working on new music to follow 2021’s NIRATIAS.

