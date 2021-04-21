Changes Come Friday To Local Directed Health Measures
(KFOR NEWS April 21, 2021) The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department is making several changes to the Directed Health Measure (DHM) starting Friday, April 23 and will be in effect through May 21:
- The mask mandate continues to be in effect, but a new exception has been added. If individuals are in an area that is not otherwise open to the general public, such as a private office or breakroom, and if every individual is fully vaccinated, they will no longer have to wear a face covering, even if six feet of separation cannot be maintained. This will allow fully vaccinated people to meet in the same conference room or work in the same office without wearing a face covering as long as everyone is fully vaccinated and the area is not open to the public.
- Limiting groups of individuals to no more than eight or maintaining six feet separation between individuals or groups has been changed from a requirement to guidance. This applies to gatherings, youth activities and sports, food establishments and bars, barber shops, cosmetology establishments, cosmetologists and estheticians, body art facilities, and massage therapy.
- Events at venues with occupancy of more than 500 people still require approval from LLCHD.
- Occupancy at restaurants, bars, and other food service establishments continues to be 75 percent of occupancy, but the limiting groups of individuals to no more than eight or maintaining separation between individuals or groups has been changed from a requirement to guidance. Individuals must continue to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.
- For youth sports, there is no longer a limitation on the number of spectators allowed per participant, but occupancy is limited to 75 percent. Limiting spectator group size and maintaining separation between spectators has been changed from a requirement to guidance. Spectators must continue to wear masks indoors and are encouraged to wear them outdoors.
- Occupancy at gyms continues to be 75 percent, but maintaining six feet of separation between individuals has been moved from a requirement to guidance.
