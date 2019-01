The Center for Disease Control says flu activity in Nebraska is now being categorized as ‘widespread.’

According to the latest data from the CDC, Nebraska is now classified as a ‘widespread’ state, after 479 people tested positive from Dec. 16 – Dec. 22. Previously, the state was listed as ‘regional.’

According to the data from the CDC, the flu is more widespread in Nebraska than any of its surrounding states, as all bordering states are classified as ‘local activity.’