Catholic Dioceses Go to Court

The Catholic Dioceses of Lincoln and Omaha have gone to court, asking for more time to answer subpoenas from the Attorney General.

Over 400 subpoenas went out to Catholic churches and schools last week asking for information on sexual assaults by their employees or anyone associated.

The Lincoln Diocese received 150 of the subpoenas, and says they were given only three days to respond. It went on to say the request for materials was voluminous and broad in scope, and it was simply not possible to respond in that time frame. The two Dioceses said they will cooperate with the Attorney General, and will provide the records and information requested.

The Grand Island Diocese refused to say whether they have already complied, or will ask for more time.

Attorney General Doug Peterson issued a statement Friday, saying the two Dioceses moved to quash the subpoenas. Peterson said, however, that, based on information the Dioceses voluntarily provided last fall, it was apparent the records produced were not complete.

Peterson said as of Friday, there are a number of Catholic institutions that have complied with the subpoenas, and that the records received from them contain information not previously produced. Peterson said his concern is that he get all the records in a complete and unaltered state.

After a district court hearing Friday, the Attorney General Office agreed to have further discussions, but added the information needs to be turned over as soon as possible.

For more information: Subpoenas Issued To Over 400 Nebraska Catholic Churches And Institutions