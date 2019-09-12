Can we #GBR?

One of THE BEST parts of my job is hanging with YOU for Husker Weekends.
It was one of my first gigs in Lincoln radio, working a Husker tailgate at Chesterfields (dating myself here)
TERRIFIED.
I was afraid of all these crazy people who were all decked out in red, Husker football fanatics, yelling “GOO BIGG REDDD” at what seemed like every other minute. And they WERE EVERYWHERE.
After a calming beer (to get rid of the shakes, again – scared 21 year old kid here) I started to get it.
This was OUR TEAM. Nebraska had no one else to represent them in the whole United States. This was us.
Having the gears in my head turn like that it’s something that has stuck with me. I love singing the songs and giving away prizes and getting you all to cut loose from your normal-ness to enjoy a little team work from OUR TEAM.
Come out Friday night for Prime Time or the Saturday tailgate after 4 to JJ Hooligans with our very own pep band, The Red Rooters (playing Husker favs and a beer song or 2) we’ll CHEERS to a win! Plus a gob of prizes!
#GBR