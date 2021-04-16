Burglary Early Friday At A West Lincoln Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–Alcohol and tobacco were taken during an early morning burglary Friday at the Casey’s off of NW 20th and West “O” Street.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says officers found the front door shattered and items thrown about the business. Spilker said the manager reported that some alcohol and tobacco products were taken and inventory was being done to see how much was missing. Security video also showed a man getting inside and taking off with items from the store.
Spilker says they no suspects at this time.