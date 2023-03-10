Buckcherry drops video for “Good Time,” the first single from upcoming album ‘Vol. 10’

Buckcherry has released a new video for “Good Time,” the first single off their upcoming album, Vol. 10, which will be released June 2.

The video, directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, was shot in Los Angeles and features two guys who sneak into a mansion. After the door closes behind them, they get transported to a huge house party where Buckcherry is playing and the guests are not exactly what they seem.

Vol 10 features 10 new Buckcherry songs, along with their cover of the Bryan Adams classic “Summer of 69.” It is their first new record since 2021’s Hellbound and is available for preorder now.

Buckcherry is currently on tour and is set to play Walker, Minnesota, on Friday, and then a show with Skid Row on Saturday in Deadwood, South Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at buckcherry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.