Bryan Health Reports COVID-19 Deaths From The Weekend
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–Officials at Bryan Health on Monday reported there were six deaths related to COVID-19.
Details of each patient hasn’t been released and will likely be done by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Bryan Health show of the 65 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, there were 51 patients that were positive, 33 of which are from Lancaster County and one was in the intensive care unit. Of those patients, 14 remain in the hospital but are no longer infectious, according to Bryan Health. Eleven inpatients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.
As far as those patients in the hospital on ventilators, Bryan reports there are eight right now, five of which are from Lancaster County.