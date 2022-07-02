BREAKING: Victim Identified In Friday Night Stabbing Death
LINCOLN—(KFOR July 2)—Lincoln Police on Saturday afternoon released the identity of the victim, who was stabbed and soon died Friday night in an alleyway near 27th and Dudley.
According to a news release to KFOR News, police say 26-year-old Austin Gress of Lincoln was stabbed during a fight over a bicycle and died at the scene.
Crime Scene Investigators worked the scene until 4:30am Saturday and the investigation remains ongoing. The whereabouts of the suspect are unknown and investigators are working diligently to find him.
If you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
