BREAKING: Robbery Reported At East Lincoln Bank Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Lincoln Police are investigating reported robbery that happened around 9am Friday at the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and “O”.
Initial reports indicate a white male with a beard, 6-feet tall with a larger build, about 60-years-old, wearing a red and grayish-looking baseball cap, sunglasses, blue and white bandana over his face and a dark green puffy coat got money and took off out the front door facing “O” Street. The money apparently was put into a cardboard beer carton.
Police are still looking for this man. If you see him, call Police at 402-441-6000.