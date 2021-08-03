BREAKING: Police Presence Outside of Southeast Lincoln Movie Theater Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–There was a large police presence outside of the Edgewood Theater in the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th and Highway 2 around 8pm Monday, with unconfirmed reports of a shooting.
KFOR News has been checking with various sources, including some from the scene indicating there were two ambulances that took off from the scene. No other details were immediately available.
Police have limited access into the area around the theater, as they are conducting an investigation. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.