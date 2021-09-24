BREAKING NEWS: NE State Patrol Employee Arrested In Connection With Drug Overdoses In Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2021) 2 arrests have been made in connection with drug overdoses in Lincoln.
Anna Idigima was a 14 year employee of the Nebraska State Patrol, working as an Evidence Technician, with access to the evidence room. The other person arrested was Idigima’s boyfriend, George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Lincoln Police Narcotics Capt. Ryan Dale, said today (Friday) law enforcement noticed large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl missing from the State Patrol evidence room.
Idigima was suspended during the investigation and fired from NSP on August 27th.
Idigima and Weaver were arrested Thursday for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. If convicted, the crime comes with a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
A month ago, Health Director, Pat Lopez, issued a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses. On August 20th, LPD said there were 141 reports of overdoses in Lincoln for the year, 50 of them happening in the prior 30 days. STAY WITH KFOR NEWS FOR UPDATES.
