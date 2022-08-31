BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street.

Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”

The area around P Street from 2nd to 3rd streets and 3rd Street North of P Street is being treated as a crime scene and likely will be restricted most of the day.

More information may come from Wednesday morning’s daily media briefing at 9:30am. KFOR NEWS will be there.

