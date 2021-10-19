BREAKING: Fiery Crash Reported On I-80 In Western Seward County
GOEHNER–(KFOR Oct. 19)–A fiery crash was reported late Tuesday morning by the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 in western Seward County between the Beaver Crossing and Goehner interchanges.
Emergency crews and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly responding to the incident. I-80 westbound is now shut down just west of Seward at Mile Marker 379, due to the fire resulting from a crash. Click the Nebraska 511 link for the latest alternate routes. Click here: http://511.Nebraska.Gov