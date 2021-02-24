BREAKING: Advisory Issued For Missing Burt County Toddler
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 24)–An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Nicole Sides.
The Burt County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate Nicole Sides, a 20 month old white female. Sides is 33″ 25 pounds with Brown hair and Blue eyes wearing pink striped long sleeve top and pants. Sides was taken by Justin William Sides, White Male 6′ 150 pounds, brown hair. Justin Sides was wearing Green camo jacket, black pants and brown boots. He may be driving a Blue 2005 Toyota Corolla 4dr NE 31 G319. Nicole Sides may be in danger. If you know the whereabouts of Nicole or Justin Sides please call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff’s office at 402-374-2900.
This advisory is for the following Nebraska State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H
For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema