BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Kachalouski’s 29 Points Sparks Parkview Christian Back Into D2 Title Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–Another slow start ends up turning in the right direction and a double-digit victory for the Parkview Christian boys basketball team.

It happened Thursday night when the No. 3 seed Patriots trailed in the first half to Falls City Sacred Heart but turned it around in the second half to win by 20 points.

Friday night, Parkview Christian trailed 6-0 in the early part of the Class D2 semifinal of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament to No. 2 seed Shelton, before senior guard Viktor Kachalouski scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter to give the Patriots a seven point lead en route to an 86-57 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.

Parkview Christian (25-3) will play Wynot in the D2 State Championship Saturday at 8:15pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game you can hear on KFOR. Wynot defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53-50 Friday night in the other D2 semifinal.

The Patriots led 24-17 heading into the second quarter and the offensive assault and fast break game continued to be too much for the Bulldogs. Kachalouski had 22 points by halftime and Parkview Christian led 44-37.

Senior guard Maurice Reide and junior guard Terance Pittman helped take over with the Patriots fast break attack to open up a 64-51 lead at the end of the third quarter. Parkview Christian finished the game on a 22-6 run to seal the victory and continue their state title defense. Reide scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, while Pittman scored nine of his 19 points during the same span.

Shelton (23-2), who will play S-E-M for third place Saturday at 3pm at Lincoln Southeast, was led by Riley Bombeck’s 22 points, Quinn Cheney’s 13 points and Ashton Simmons’ 11 points.