Body of Gretna Man Missing in Snow Storm is Found
(KFOR NEWS January 18, 2022) GRETNA, Neb. (AP) – Sarpy County authorities say searchers found the body of a Gretna man who disappeared after he collided with a snow plow during a storm.
Sheriff, Jeff Davis said a volunteer found the body of 45-year-old, Jason Schram Monday, about a mile from the scene of the crash on Friday night. The sheriff said Schram went into a field after he crashed into a snow plow. He says Schram lived close to the crash site but he apparently did not have a coat with him. Davis says it is not yet clear what caused the crash with the snowplow, or if Schram was hurt.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
