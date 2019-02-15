Body Found Behind Central Lincoln Starbucks

9:10am

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Friday morning behind a central Lincoln coffee shop.

Police say an employee of the Starbucks at 33rd and “O” found the body shortly before 6:30am. It was located near a dumpster.

LPD remains at the scene, interviewing potential witnesses. No word yet if foul play is involved.

7:55am

KFOR News has learned that a body has been found behind the Starbucks coffee shop at 33rd and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police were called shortly before 6:30am Friday about a report of a man’s body found in a dumpster. There were no other immediate details available at the time.

LPD may have additional information at their daily media briefing. KFOR News will be there.

